Buffs continue to prep for fall season as spring football ramps up

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — With Colorado State and Northern Colorado both hanging up the cleats to mark the end of spring football, Colorado still has some time to sharpen things up.

“The goal of spring is to try and get our core system done in a way that everybody understands it,” said Karl Dorrell, Colorado head football coach. “We also want to get the depth for some of these young players.”

It’s not hard to motivate guys who only played six games last season because of the pandemic.

“I see it in the energy in our team every day,” said Dorrell. “They are excited to get better every day, and they are excited for the prospects of this season and the expectations we set for ourselves.”

As we look toward the future, yes, the Buffs have the 2021 season to worry about, but Colorado and Colorado State renewed the rivalry from 2029 to 2038, where the two will play six times in that span. The two will also meet in 2023 and 2024.

“It’s a game we all care about in the state of Colorado as it relates to college football,” said Joe Parker, CSU athletic director.

The Rams won’t play any in-state foes in 2021, but Colorado and Northern Colorado are set to meet in the first game of the season on Sept. 3.