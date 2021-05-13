 

Broncos sign Bobby Massie to one year deal to add depth to offensive line

Chicago Bears offensive line Bobby Massie warms up with teammates before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

DENVER (KDVR) — One week after offensive tackle Ja’Wuan James suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, the Denver Broncos have added depth to the offensive line.

On Thursday, the Broncos signed 31-year old tackle Bobby Massie to a one-year, $4 million deal according to his representatives. Massie started 110-of-118 career games at right tackle during his first nine NFL seasons with Arizona (2012-15) and Chicago (2016-20). 

With the Bears, Massie started 64 games and allowed 12 sacks during his five seasons in Chicago. He started eight games for the team in 2020 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. 

The Broncos also added former Packers practice squad tackle Ryan Pope earlier in the week as they continue to add depth on the offensive line.

