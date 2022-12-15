DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos ownership group donated money to the Colorado School of Mines to help fans support the football team at the Division II National Championship game, the school said in a tweet Thursday.

The Walton-Penner Family ownership group led by Rob Walton, Carrie Walton Penner and Greg Penner, gave $100,000 to the Mines Foundation to help with travel costs for students to travel to McKinney, Texas for the game, the school’s assistant athletic director for communications Tim Flynn told FOX31.

The NCAA covers the cost for the players, coaches and staff but transportation for the cheerleaders, band and fans is not covered by the association. Those costs will now be covered or at least reduced with the use of the donation from the Broncos.

The Orediggers will face Ferris State on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the school’s first-ever national championship game. The Broncos gave the team a shoutout at the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Empower Field.

The team lost the first two games of the season and is looking to keep that winning streak going into the big game.