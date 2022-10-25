LONDON, England (KDVR) — The Broncos’ journey to London will make sports fans open their ears and think twice about what they say. Sports may be the universal language — unless you are, well, talking “sport.”

The language may be the same, but the terminology can be lost in translation. One could say translating American English to British English isn’t as easy as “one, two, three.”

FOX31 has a list of athletic terms that vary across the pond, just in time for the Broncos’ trip to London.

Sports vs. Sport: Yup, we have to start with the basics, and that is due to the letter “S.” Americans watch “sports.” The Brits watch “sport.”

Team vs. Club: The group you are watching and rooting for. The Broncos team plays in Denver. The Arsenal club plays in London.

Game vs. Match: What you are playing or watching.

Defense vs. Offense and Defence vs. Offence: Same meaning, different spelling.

Zero-zero vs. Nil-nil: No scoring makes for a boring game, or is it match?

Tie vs. Draw: Even score, different words, same result.

Field vs. Pitch: Where you play the game and not what Kyle Freeland does for the Colorado Rockies.

Football vs. Football: The most confusing — Americans score touchdowns in football and Brits score goals in football. Americans call it soccer. Brits call it American football. Get it? Got it? Good.

Uniform vs. Kit: What you wear to support your team or club.

Cleats vs. Boots: What you wear on your feet.

Our FOX31 sports team is in London with the Broncos this week leading up to the big game. We’ll have coverage from the city all week up to kickoff.