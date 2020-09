Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

DENVER (KDVR) — ESPN’s Adam Schefter says sources told the network the NFL fined three head coaches for not wearing masks on Sunday during their games. Broncos head coach, Vic Fangio, was one of them, according to Schefter.

NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN.



So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and San Fransisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan were the other two coaches that were fined, Schefter said sources told them.

ESPN’s sources report the coaches were individually fined $100,000 and their teams were fined an additional $250,000.