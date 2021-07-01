Bobby Bonilla banks $1.19M again; he hasn’t played in the MLB since 2001

19 Apr 1999: Bobby Bonilla #25 of the New York Mets looks on during the game against the Montreal Expos at the Shea Stadium in Flushing, New York. The Expos defeated the Mets 4-2.

NEW YORK (KDVR) — Imagine not working your job for 20 years and still getting paid. That’s exactly what Bobby Bonilla has done.

Bonilla retired from Major League Baseball in 2001. 20 years later, he’s still banking $1.19 million every July 1.

His contract with the New York Mets is for $1,193,248.20 each year until 2035. However, there is growing speculation that the Mets might pay off Bonilla’s contract this year.

In a tweet sent out on Wednesday night, the Mets said, “You know what tomorrow is. We have a BIG announcement.” The tweet included a GIF of Bonilla.

You know what tomorrow is. We have a BIG announcement. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LZ1HZc31Vm — New York Mets (@Mets) June 30, 2021