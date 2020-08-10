Blackmon extends hitting streak to 13 games in Rockies 5-3 loss to Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Justus Sheffield struck out seven in his longest stint of the season, Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday.

Sheffield (1-2), one of three pitchers 24 or younger in the Mariners’ starting rotation, gave up four hits without a walk in six scoreless innings. He worked his way out of a jam with a strikeout to end the fifth, then set down two more Rockies in the sixth before reaching his pitch limit.

Charlie Blackmon extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a first-inning double for Colorado. He also got help from a strange bounce past second baseman Dee Gordon for a single in the fourth.

The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Rockies, who entered as the hottest team in baseball. They had won seven of eight in August, including two straight over the Mariners. The defeat also ended a six-game interleague win streak.

Rockies starter German Marquez (2-2) struck out four and walked one in seven innings. He gave up six hits, including Moore’s third home run.

Fielding and throwing errors by third baseman Chris Owings on Kyle Seager’s routine grounder helped end Marquez’s outing as the Mariners added three unearned runs in the seventh. Evan White, Tim Lopes and Gordon each drove in a run.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Manager Bud Black gave slumping 3B Nolan Arenado the day off to rest.

Mariners: Hot-hitting C Austin Nola was an unexpected scratch from the lineup while continuing to deal with a swollen wrist. Manager Scott Servais said Nola was having trouble swinging the bat without pain after injuring the wrist Friday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 3.31 ERA) takes the mound Monday at home against Arizona.

Mariners: RHP Justin Dunn (0-1, 6.43) makes his third start at Texas.