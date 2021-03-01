DU moves on from Rodney Billups after five seasons

Denver head coach Rodney Billups, left, walks on the court during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash., Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

DENVER (KDVR) — What wasn’t there to like?

Rodney Billups had been a star guard at the University of Denver (DU) and had gone on to successfully assist Tad Boyle at Colorado for five years. Who better to lead the DU program?

Named head coach at his alma mater in 2016, Billups won 31 games in his first two seasons, but decreasing win totals in each of the last three seasons has cost him his job.

Vice Chancellor for DU Athletics, Recreation and Ritchie Center Operations Karlton Creech announced the change Monday afternoon.

“We are thankful for Rodney’s service and dedication to the program and its student-athletes,” Creech said. “We wish him and his family the best in his future endeavors.”

The Pioneers went just 2-19 under Billups last season and have won just seven Summit League games in the last three seasons. Billups leaves with a career record of 48-94. DU will conduct a national search for his replacement.