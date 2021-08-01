Bill Walsh’s message launched John Lynch to Hall of Fame

(AP) — John Lynch’s football career seemed to be nearing its conclusion in 1992 when he spent the summer as a successful starting pitcher in Class-A ball for the expansion Florida Marlins.
Lynch had come to Stanford as a quarterback and was converted to a part-time safety role under coach Dennis Green.
But then he got a phone call that summer from the assistant for new Cardinal coach Bill Walsh. Walsh told Lynch he had the potential to be an All-Pro safety and that turned into reality as Lynch put together a career worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame.