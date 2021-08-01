Bill Walsh’s message launched John Lynch to Hall of Fame

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch laughs before the team’s NFC championship NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif. Lynch will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(AP) — John Lynch’s football career seemed to be nearing its conclusion in 1992 when he spent the summer as a successful starting pitcher in Class-A ball for the expansion Florida Marlins.

Lynch had come to Stanford as a quarterback and was converted to a part-time safety role under coach Dennis Green.

But then he got a phone call that summer from the assistant for new Cardinal coach Bill Walsh. Walsh told Lynch he had the potential to be an All-Pro safety and that turned into reality as Lynch put together a career worthy of induction into the Hall of Fame.