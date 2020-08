GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Leaders of schools in the Big Sky Conference voted Thursday to cancel the upcoming football season, sources told FOX31 and Channel 2.

The University of Northern Colorado is one of 11 full-time members in the conference.

BREAKING NEWS — Sources say Big Sky Conference cancels football season this fall.



Such a bummer for the whole conference, especially Northern Colorado. https://t.co/ITgPOZwy48 — Taylor Brooks (@TaylorBrooksTV) August 6, 2020

A number of other college conferences have decided to delay or cancel fall seasons.

Last month, the Ivy League announced all fall sports were canceled.

Shortly thereafter, the Pac-12 and Big Ten announced teams would not play any non-conference games.