NASCAR driver Ryan Newman hospitalized after major crash in final lap of Daytona 500

Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch Industries Ford, flips over as he crashes during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Denny Hamlin won his second straight Daytona 500 and third overall, beating Ryan Blaney in an overtime photo finish marred by a terrifying crash that sent Ryan Newman to the hospital on Monday.

Newman had surged into the lead on the final lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman hard right into the wall. His car flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by another car, and finally skidded across the finish line engulfed in flames.

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line.



It took several minutes for his car to be rolled back onto its wheels. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting ambulance and taken directly to a hospital, and the damage to his Mustang was extensive. It appeared the entire roll cage designed to protect his head had caved.

Drivers were stricken with concern, including a rattled Corey LaJoie, the driver who hit Newman’s car as it was flipping.

“Dang I hope Newman is ok,” he posted on Twitter. “That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but (into) smoke.”

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman seen on August 31, 2019 during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Hamlin is the first driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win consecutive Daytona 500s, but his celebration in victory lane was subdued.

“I think we take for granted sometimes how safe the cars are and number one, we are praying for Ryan,” Hamlin said.

In an interview on Sirius XM NASCAR following the race, Gibbs apologized for the winning team celebration as workers were still tending to Newman. The car owner said they were not aware of the severity of the situation.

Runner-up Blaney said the way the final lap shook out, with Newman surging ahead of Hamlin, that Blaney locked in behind Newman in a move of brand alliance for Ford.

“We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we got a push from the 11 … I was committed to just pushing him to the win and having a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up wrong,” he said. “It looked bad.”

NASCAR gave no immediate announcement on Newman’s status and officials moved bystanders away from the crash scene.