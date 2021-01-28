Betting the big game: Super Bowl LV could be highest wagered Super Bowl in history

DENVER (KDVR) — Super Bowl LV is just around the corner, and if the regular season is any indication it could be the highest wagered in history.

“Oh yeah, the Super Bowl is basically like our Super Bowl,” said the Head of Sportsbook at DraftKings, Johnny Avello. “People who have never placed a sports bet before will bet on Super Bowl Sunday.”

So now the question is what to bet? The options are endless, from the traditional bets like player props and which team will win to the ever popular novelty props like what color the Gatorade will be that gets dumped on the coach at the end of the game.

But how do these these so-called wise guys come up with the various prop bets?

“We basically have a big team of guys sitting around in a room trying to come up with the best, most interesting and innovative bets as possible,” said Avello.

Many in the sports gambling industry believe this could be the most wagered Super Bowl in history and yes the state of Colorado is projected to chip get in on the action as well.

“No question Colorado has been a big (betting) state for us since the legalization of sports betting last year,” Avello said. “(Colorado fans are) very passionate about its sports teams, especially the Broncos.”

But as for the big game next Sunday, what’s that old saying, the house never loses?

“Oh I don’t know about that,” Avello chuckled. “Actually with all of the thousands of prop bets for the Super Bowl there are always weaknesses on our part.”

So you’re telling us there’s a chance?