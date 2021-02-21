Being the youngest of 5 boys, CSU’s David Roddy brings big competitive edge to the Rams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) — One of five sophomores on the Colorado State men’s basketball team, David Roddy is finding where he fits in with the Rams.

“Sophomore year has definitely had its ups and downs,” said David Roddy, CSU sophomore. “It’s been a really big growth year for me and just trying to play my game and understanding my role on the team.”

The Minnesota native is averaging nearly 16 points a game to the lead the team in scoring, but his role is more than just playing good basketball.

“Being a leader and leading my example and also communicating with the guys and bringing the younger guys up as much as possible,” said Roddy. “Also just bettering my teammates is just one of the things I have worked on.”

His knack for being a leader might come from being one of five boys growing up.

“I was the youngest, but it wasn’t long before I became the tallest and the biggest,” said Roddy. “Having my brothers trail-blaze a path for me and I think that made it a lot easier growing up. I just love them with all of my heart.”

Imagine having four older brothers; it’s a recipe for being the competitive person David Roddy is.

“We were just in the driveway playing against each other, and if I was playing against my older brother who is six years older than me and always losing and hating that feeling,” said Roddy. “I just think my competitive drive is the thing that motivates me the most.”

It helps now that Roddy finds himself on a Rams team that has a chance to make it to the NCAA tournament this season.

“It would be one of the goals we have for this year and achieving that goal would be an amazing feeling,” said Roddy. “If we get there and compete our hearts out, that’s all we can ask for.”

Colorado State has had a two week break because of opponents dealing with COVID-19 issues. The Rams are set to get back on the court on Saturday, Feb. 27. CSU is 14-4 overall and 11-3 in the Mountain West Conference.