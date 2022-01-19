Becky Hammon: ‘Right time’ to leave NBA, return to WNBA

FILE – San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in San Antonio. Hammon is finalizing a deal to become the next coach of the Las Vegas Aces. A person familiar with the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. She’s expected to be the highest paid coach in the WNBA, earning way more than the highest paid player in the league. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Becky Hammon says she has always followed her heart and is not worried about what other people think of her career decisions. From choosing to going to college at Colorado State instead of a bigger school, to playing for Russia in the Olympics and now leaving the NBA to coach the Las Vegas Aces.

She has spent eight years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs becoming the first full-time female coach in NBA history.

She learned from one of the NBA’s best in Gregg Popovich and now feels it is time to go on a different path, pivoting to the WNBA.