SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP)Chicago White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn was pulled from his final spring training start Saturday night with right knee discomfort.

He will be further evaluated Sunday, the team said.

Lynn limped off the field after a pitch during the fourth inning against Arizona. The 34-year-old had issues with the same knee late last season and went on the injured list for 10 days. He also spent almost a month after the season resting and rehabbing the knee.

Lynn’s injury comes hours after Chicago announced that left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet will need season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season and finished third in AL Cy Young Award balloting behind winner Robbie Ray of Toronto and Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

The 22-year-old Crochet had a 2.82 ERA over 54 appearances last year, going 3-5 with 65 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings.

