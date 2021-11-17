Toronto’s Robbie Ray has won the AL Cy Young Award

GOLDEN, Colo. (KDVR) — The woman accused in the disappearance and murder of her 81-year-old adoptive father sat down for an interview with FOX31 from the Jefferson County jail.

Savannah Wilson, 24, is accused of accessory to the first-degree murder of Gail Wilson, of Lakewood, who police believe was killed and dismembered, his body parts disposed around Denver. Her boyfriend, Ricardo Perez, is accused of first-degree murder.