The Philadelphia Phillies had a day off before hosting a crucial two-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The extra rest didn’t help, as the Phillies allowed 21 hits and were pummeled 18-11 on Tuesday.

Philadelphia will now look to snap a five-game losing streak in the finale against the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

“We’ve just got to regroup and go get ’em tomorrow,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said after the Tuesday loss.

J.T. Realmuto was a bright spot for Philadelphia on Tuesday with five hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. It was the third career five-hit game of Realmuto’s career. Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run homer to reach 40 home runs in a season for the first time, and Dalton Guthrie crushed his first career home run.

But the Phillies’ pitchers struggled, and the hosts also committed three errors.

Not a winning recipe for a franchise with aspirations of making the playoffs for the first time since 2011. The Phillies (80-67) remain in the third National League wild-card spot, 2 1/2 games ahead of the Milwaukee Brewers (78-70).

“We didn’t miss many bats,” Thomson said of his pitchers. “There weren’t many swings and misses.”

Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper added, “We’ve got to forget that one today and go on for tomorrow.”

The Phillies will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler (11-7, 3.07 ERA) for his first start since Aug. 20 against the New York Mets.

“I think it’s huge,” Thomson said of Wheeler returning from right forearm tendinitis. “He’s been one of our top guys ever since he’s got here. It’s such a confidence-builder for the entire club when he’s on this club and when he’s out on the mound, so I think it’s huge.”

Wheeler is 0-2 with an 8.40 ERA in three career starts against the Blue Jays.

Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh left the Tuesday game with a left knee contusion after crashing into the wall, and he is considered day-to-day.

The Blue Jays (84-64) will look for a two-game series sweep following a wild win in the opener.

“You kind of knew it was one of those nights around the third or fourth inning,” interim Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Matt Chapman and Jackie Bradley Jr. each hit a three-run homer as Toronto scored in every inning but one. Teoscar Hernandez added four hits and Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk each had three hits and two RBIs.

Kirk returned from a five-game absence caused by left hip soreness to help the Blue Jays strengthened their playoff position. Toronto holds the top AL wild-card position, two games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays (82-66).

“You play to win every game,” Schneider said. “However it shakes out, you want to be playing good, getting in and playing good when we get in.”

Kevin Gausman (12-10, 3.45 ERA) is scheduled to start on Wednesday for the Blue Jays.

In Gausman’s latest start, against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, he allowed six hits and five runs in seven innings.

“Too many mistakes and mistakes magnified with guys on base,” Gausman said.

Gausman is 1-3 with a 5.22 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Phillies.

Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-6 on Tuesday but still managed to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.

