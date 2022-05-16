The New York Yankees will look to continue one of their best starts in franchise history when they visit the Baltimore Orioles to open a four-game series on Monday.

The Yankees, who took three of four games against the Chicago White Sox this past weekend, are a major league-best 25-9. The Orioles got swept in their three-game series by the host Detroit Tigers after arriving in Motown having won six of eight games.

The Yankees, whose 167 runs are second-most in the American League, will look to take advantage of Orioles rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish (1-1, 4.24 ERA), who was fantastic in his last start. He allowed two earned runs on four hits to go along with 11 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings in a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

Bradish’s third start of the season came after he held Boston to two earned runs on five hits in six innings during a 3-1 loss on April 29 in his major league debut. He surrendered four earned runs on six hits over four innings during a 9-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on May 4.

The Yankees will counter with Luis Severino (2-0, 4.08), who is no stranger to the Orioles. The right-hander has dominated Baltimore in 11 games (nine starts) throughout his career. He’s 6-1 with a 3.59 ERA with 58 strikeouts and 15 walks in 57 2/3 innings. He’s picked up the victory in each of his last five starts against the Orioles dating to May 2017.

The Yankees and Orioles will be playing their third series already this season, with New York having won four of the teams’ six meetings.

The Orioles outscored New York 9-7 while taking two of three games at Camden Yards from April 15-17, but the Yankees have emerged as a completely different team since leaving Baltimore.

The Yankees have won 20 of their last 24 games, which includes series sweeps of the Guardians, Royals, Blue Jays and Orioles.

“We’ve won in a lot of different ways,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s been pitching some days, maybe a baserunning play. We’ve had our handful of games where we’ve scored a bunch of runs, had a couple of blowout games and we’ve scrapped and found ways (to win) late.

“That’s built a lot of confidence in that room, that we don’t have to lean on one thing on a given night.”

The Yankees clobbered the Orioles in the team’s last series, outscoring Baltimore 27-15 during a three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium from April 26-28.

Severino allowed four earned runs on three hits to go along with five strikeouts and two walks in six innings, picking up the win in the Yankees’ 12-8 victory in the first game.

The Orioles had a terrible weekend in Detroit, collectively scoring three runs while dropping all three games to the Tigers.

“We’re just not scoring many runs,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said. “With the Yankees coming in, we just have to move on from this one.”

–Field Level Media