SEATTLE (AP)Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford had his suspension stemming from last weekend’s brawl with the Los Angeles Angels reduced from five to four games, and he was set to serve the ban Thursday.

Crawford appealed his five-game ban for his involvement in the melee at Angel Stadium on Sunday. He was at the park Thursday for early work but said he planned to leave before first pitch against Oakland.

Crawford was one of three Mariners players suspended. Jesse Winker was given a seven-game suspension, and Julio Rodriguez was suspended for two games. All three players appealed, but Crawford is the only one to have his ban reduced so far.

Seattle manager Scott Servais said Winker will likely start serving his suspension – whether it’s reduced or not – next week after Crawford’s has been completed.

The brawl broke out in the second inning immediately after Angels opener Andrew Wantz hit Winker with a pitch. Wantz also threw a pitch behind Rodriguez in the first inning, one night after Seattle’s Erik Swanson threw a pitch near the head of Mike Trout in the ninth inning.

Six players and both managers were ejected after the fight, and 12 suspensions were handed out Monday to players, coaches and team personnel.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports