DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado's public health agency is looking for private help to take over aspects of managing the COVID-19 response. The question is: Is this a sign that the state's getting ready to move from an emergency pandemic response to dealing with something more endemic, like the flu?

"You see a great desire amongst everyone to move forward and to move past this pandemic. It has obviously been an incredibly difficult two years and we all want to move on with our lives,” said Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 incident commander for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.