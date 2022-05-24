A look at what’s happening around the majors Wednesday:

PINSTRIPE PROBLEMS

Healthy for much of this season, the AL-leading Yankees are suddenly dealing with injuries to several key players.

All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from New York’s lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis and slugger Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the game against Baltimore with right calf tightness.

LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, is hitting .250 with three homers and a .704 OPS this season. He’s 5 for 39 (.128) over his past 10 games. His status for Wednesday’s series finale against the Orioles was uncertain.

New York also activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, but left fielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remained out with the virus. Gallo has tested negative and worked out at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. He could be activated Wednesday.

The Yankees are set to give left-hander JP Sears his first big league start. The 26-year-old has dominated Triple-A this season and pitched two scoreless innings in two relief appearances for the big club.

AUGUST AUDITION

Two starting pitchers who could be attractive trade targets before the Aug. 2 deadline face each other when Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 4.89 ERA) and the Chicago Cubs visit Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.60) and the Cincinnati Reds. Hendricks is looking to rebound after tying a career high by allowing four home runs Friday against Arizona. Castillo makes his fourth start since beginning the season on the injured list with a right shoulder strain.

THAT HURTS

Milwaukee will be without Hunter Renfroe for a while after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring Tuesday.

Renfroe was injured Monday night during a 10-inning loss at San Diego. He was hitting .266 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs for the NL Central leaders.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said an MRI showed a low-grade hamstring strain and Renfroe could miss two weeks. Infielder-outfielder Mark Mathias was brought up from Triple-A Nashville.

