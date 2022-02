SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — Water in Superior is still tasting and smelling like smoke one month after the Marshall Fire. The town's public works department announced that they are bypassing the reservoir to get to the bottom of the problem.

Over the last few weeks, water samples in Superior have been tested by experts at the University of Colorado and Colorado State University. According to Alex Ariniello, the town's public works director, the results detected light to moderate smoke in the water. However, he said further analysis shows the water is not toxic and is safe to drink, but complaints are still rolling in.