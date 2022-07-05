SAN DIEGO (AP)Logan Gilbert earned his 10th win to tie for the major league lead, Sam Haggerty hit his first home run in over two months and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Mariners, who have won 12 of their last 15 games, swept the two-game set to win their fifth consecutive series. Seattle (41-42) moved within one game of .500 for the first time since May 4.

”We played really good baseball for a couple of days against a team that is having a very good year,? Mariners manager Scott Servais said. ”We’re starting to get things going on our side.?

Haggerty had three hits, Dylan Moore doubled twice and hot-hitting rookie Julio Rodriguez had two singles for Seattle. Haggerty and Rodriguez also both stole a base – Moore, meanwhile, was twice caught stealing.

”We do it with the names that are out there,? Servias said. ”They understand who they are and that’s what it takes to put good streaks together. We can talk about Julio all you want and it’s great and he’s awesome. But it’s the other guys around him that are making things happen so he doesn’t have to do it every day.?

The Padres have lost nine of 12.

Gilbert (10-3) allowed one earned run and six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three, struck out one and has a 2.61 ERA.

Gilbert, who is seeking his first All-Star selection, matched Houston’s Justin Verlander and the Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin atop the big league win chart. He was more efficient than electric, and that was fine by Gilbert.

”I don’t think I had my best stuff today but I was just trying to find a way to get out and be competitive,” Gilbert said.

He wiggled from a massive jam in the second when the Padres loaded the bases with no outs.

Last year, Gilbert might have wobbled. This year, he went to work and escaped unscathed after getting a groundout from Austin Nola and flyballs from Trent Grisham and C.J. Abrams.

”That’s the difference,? Gilbert said. ”Just taking a breath and understanding I have everything that I need out there. It’s just a matter of executing and believing in myself, knowing that I can get out of things like that.?

Mike Clevinger (2-1) gave up four runs and six hits over six innings. With the Padres’ offensive struggles, that was enough for the Mariners – San Diego has scored 10 runs in six games, with four coming in the ninth inning on Sunday.

The Padres left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Clevinger retired the initial eight batters before Haggerty’s first home run since April 24 gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the third. Haggerty sprinted around the bases almost as quickly as his shot left the yard.

”I’m just fast and I kept running,? he said.

Seattle scored three times in the fourth for a 4-1 lead. Moore hit a two-run double and Haggerty had an RBI single.

The Padres got a run in the third on a rare error by the Mariners, who entered the game with 28 miscues, the fewest in the majors. With two on, Eric Hosmer hit a grounder that ricocheted off second baseman Adam Frazier’s glove.

Nomar Mazara had three of San Diego’s eight hits.

The Mariners head home with a renewed confidence that their season which started slowing is gathering momentum.

”We’re playing well right now,? Gilbert said. ”When we were going through a little rough stretch earlier, getting a ton of questions about it, I don’t think anybody really panicked. We know the baseball we can play. We know we’re really good.?

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: 1B Ty France (elbow) is expected to be activated for this weekend’s series against Toronto.

Padres: LHP Adrian Morejon (shoulder) will begin a rehab stint with Triple-A El Paso and could return prior to the All-Star break.

UP NEXT

Mariners: After Wednesday’s day off, Seattle LHP Marco Gonzalez (4-9) faces the visiting Blue Jays to start a four-game series.

Padres: San Diego resumes play on Thursday when RHP Joe Musgrove (8-2) goes against the San Francisco Giants in the opener of a four-game series at home.

