After a record-setting win in the opener, the visiting Toronto Blue Jays hope they saved something for the second game of their three-game series against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Blue Jays had 28 runs and 29 hits, both club records, in defeating the Red Sox 28-5 on Friday night. The runs were also the most allowed by the Red Sox in club history.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had six hits to match the club record for a game set by Frank Catalanotto in 2004. Gurriel also had five RBIs. Gurriel’s sixth hit came against Red Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who pitched in the ninth and allowed a run.

Raimel Tapia had six RBIs, including an inside-the-park grand slam in the third inning that came about when center fielder Jarren Duran lost sight of the fly ball.

“He couldn’t see the ball; there’s nothing you can do,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

“It’s the most helpless feeling you could feel,” Duran said. “Until you guys catch a ball in the twilight, let me know.”

Duran did not pursue the ball after it dropped behind him because left fielder Alex Verdugo already was there. “I just didn’t want to get in his way,” he said.

Danny Jansen also had six RBIs with two homers and a single for Toronto.

The Blue Jays scored 11 runs in the fifth inning, all after two were out. The inning was extended when Matt Chapman’s popup dropped among a cluster of Red Sox players in front of home plate. It went for an RBI hit.

“Very tough,” Cora said. “We didn’t pitch good; we didn’t play good defense. We’ve got to make adjustments.”

The Blue Jays will start right-hander Alek Manoah (10-4, 2.28 ERA) on Saturday. In two starts against Boston this season, he is 1-0 with a 1.29 ERA. Over four career starts against the Red Sox, he is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA.

Boston will start right-hander Kutter Crawford (2-2, 4.50 ERA), who has never faced the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are 5-1 under interim manager John Schneider, who replaced Charlie Montoyo. Boston has lost seven of its past eight.

The series marks the resumption of play after the All-Star break.

“That was awesome,” Schneider said of the big victory. “Before the game, we talked about how you can come out a little bit sleepy or we can come out hot. We came out hot.”

The Blue Jays feel that they can play better than they have this season.

“I think we’ve only seen flashes of how good we can be, and I’m sure that’s disappointing for a lot of people,” Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano said.

“The ups and downs of it, the inconsistencies, myself included. We know we can be better. I think just coming out in the second half, we know where we are and what we kind of need to do, and everyone feels that,” Romano said.

Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski returned to the team Friday after the death of his daughter, Julia, early this month.

Toronto center fielder George Springer (elbow) did not start Friday.

Boston designated hitter J.D. Martinez (back) was a late scratch on Friday

Boston put left-hander Chris Sale on the injured list with a left fifth finger fracture, recalled right-hander Brayan Bello from Triple-A Worcester, optioned catcher Connor Wong to Worcester and selected Sanchez from Worcester.

