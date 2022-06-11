DETROIT (AP)Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Victor Reyes had three hits in his return from the injured list and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday.

Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn’t issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save in 14 chances.

”Feels like it’s been a long time coming,” Brieske said. ”Finally ended up on the right side of the win column.”

The Blue Jays scored 10 runs in the series opener on Friday. Brieske knew he couldn’t pitch tentatively.

”I just wanted to match their aggressiveness,” Brieske said. ”They were very aggressive early in the count and they didn’t really miss any mistakes last night. My plan was just to go in, be on the attack and put the pressure on them.”

Brieske required 23 pitches to get the first three outs, then made big pitches with runners on base.

”We stayed on the attack and kind of got into a really good groove right there, started throwing three pitches for strikes,” catcher Eric Haase said.

Reyes and Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was reinstated from the 10-day IL after recovering from a quadriceps strain and going on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo.

Rated as Toronto’s top prospect, catcher Gabriel Moreno made his big league debut. Moreno, who was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, was 1 for 4. George Springer’s RBI single with two out in the ninth ended Detroit’s shutout bid.

Montero got his inaugural hit off Soto and scored the team’s only run.

”It’s always great to see that first hit and then it’s more impressive when somebody throws a 100 (mph) and he hits a line drive up the middle,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. ”That was pretty cool to see.”

Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (5-5) allowed two runs – one earned – and six hits while striking out four in six innings.

The Tigers took the lead in the first on Harold Castro’s two-out, run-scoring single. Haase made it 2-0 in the fourth with his second career triple, scoring Javier Baez, who led off with a walk.

Haase started the seventh with a double and scored on Reyes’ single.

The Blue Jays left 10 runners on base.

”It was a tough-luck game,” Montoyo said. ”We hit the ball hard. I don’t know what the numbers are but we hit the ball hard. That’s how I see this game.”

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: C Zach Collins was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for Moreno. LHP Tim Mayza (left forearm inflammation) was reinstated from the 15-day IL and RHP Jeremy Beasley was optioned to Buffalo.

Detroit: RHP Elvin Rodriguez, Friday’s losing pitcher, was optioned to Triple-A Toledo to make room for Reyes.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Detroit: RHP Matt Manning (right shoulder inflammation) has been cleared to throw again, manager A.J. Hinch said on Saturday. Manning has experienced numerous setbacks since being placed on the 10-day IL on April 20.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Ross Stripling (2-1, 3.65 ERA) will make his 15th appearance and seventh start on Sunday. His last outing matched his longest of the season, as he held Kansas City to one hit over five innings in an 8-0 victory on Monday.

Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal (5-2, 2.33 ERA) will be seeking his third win this month. He has given up just eight runs in 45 innings while striking out 50 over seven starts since the beginning of May.

