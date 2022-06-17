NEW YORK (AP)In another potential blow to the Milwaukee Brewers’ depleted rotation, Aaron Ashby exited his start Thursday night against the New York Mets with left forearm tightness.

The team said the left-hander was removed as a precaution.

”I’d say it’s almost more fatigue than tightness,” manager Craig Counsell explained. ”I think tomorrow will tell us a lot. I mean, the exam was good. But we’ll see how he’s doing tomorrow.”

Ashby gave up Mark Canha’s two-run homer that tied the score at 4 in the fifth inning, then retired Brandon Nimmo on a grounder. That’s when Counsell, pitching coach Chris Hook and an athletic trainer went to the mound.

Following a discussion, Ashby walked off the field with the trainer and was replaced by Hoby Milner, who was given all the time he needed to warm up.

”Felt like I could’ve kept throwing,” Ashby said after Milwaukee’s 5-4 defeat. ”It just crept up.”

Ashby, the nephew of former major league pitcher Andy Ashby, is 1-5 with a 4.25 ERA in eight starts and six relief appearances this season, his second in the majors.

Before the game, Counsell acknowledged his preference would be to have Ashby in the bullpen at this stage were it not for injuries to All-Star starters Brandon Woodruff (right ankle, finger numbness) and Freddy Peralta (right shoulder).

Mets starter Tylor Megill also exited early, leaving in the fourth with right shoulder discomfort.

