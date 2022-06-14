WASHINGTON (AP)Michael Harris II and Travis d’Arnaud each had three hits and homered for the second straight game, and the Atlanta Braves connected five times in their 13th straight win, 10-4 over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

Atlanta hit back-to-back homers for the third straight game, this time doing it twice. D’Arnaud and Marcell Ozuna went deep in the third inning, and Orlando Arcia and Harris followed in the sixth.

Dansby Swanson also homered for the Braves, who have clubbed 10 home runs in two games and 32 during the winning streak, the longest in the majors this season.

”It’s a good feeling,” Harris said of the streak. ”You feel like you’re on top of the world, honestly. Keep winning every night. Just doing what we need to on the field.”

It’s Atlanta’s best stretch since it won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.

Braves starter Max Fried (7-2) struck out the first five Washington batters. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out six and walking one. Jackson Stephens pitched the final three innings for his second save.

Harris, who began his rookie campaign just four games before the streak began, extended his hitting streak to seven games and raised his average to .317 while finishing a triple shy of the cycle. The lefty homered to left center for the second straight night.

”I’ve been very impressed. Just the instinct. That ball he hit to left field was getting it,” manager Brian Snitker said. ”Just to see that bat speed and the strength and all is pretty impressive. He’s done a fine job of competing up here.”

Earlier in the day, Atlanta placed second baseman Ozzie Albies (fractured left foot) on the 60-day injured list and Washington placed right-hander Stephen Strasburg (stress reaction of the ribs) on the 15-day injured list.

Ehire Adrianza had two hits for the Nationals, who have lost three straight.

Jackson Tetreault (0-1), called up from Triple-A Rochester to make the start in place of Strasburg, allowed seven runs on nine hits over four innings in his major league debut.

”He’s got good stuff. I think he was a little bit amped up,” manager Dave Martinez said. ”He put together some pretty good at-bats. They fouled off a lot of pitches. Next outing will be much better because I think he’ll settle down a little bit.”

Swanson homered with one out in the first, his second in two games and the 11th of his career at Nationals Park.

D’Arnaud’s line-drive, three-run shot made it 5-0 in the third and Ozuna followed with his second homer in two days, a shot into the Braves bullpen in left center.

After the Nationals closed to 7-3, Arcia and Harris provided some breathing room.

”It’s kind of our identity,” Snitker said. ”We’re not a team that bunches hits. We hit homers. We are what we are.”

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

The Braves have won a franchise-record 10 straight games at Nationals Park, the final eight in 2021 and the first two this season. Overall, the Braves have won 17 of their last 20 in Washington.

ROSTER MOVES

In addition to Tetreault, the Nationals called up right-hander Reed Garrett and left-hander Francisco Perez from Triple-A Rochester. Garrett pitched two scoreless innings in his first Major League outing since 2019 with the Tigers. Washington designated infielder/outfielder Dee Strange-Gordon for assignment.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: Albies, who left Monday’s game in the fifth inning, was being evaluated on Tuesday. ”Hopefully he heals quick and we get him taken care of,” Snitker said.

Nationals: Martinez said Strasburg’s injury is related to the surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome he had last summer. . RF Juan Soto was given a day off after slipping and banging his right knee against the corner of the dugout bench Monday night. Martinez said an X-ray of the knee was clean.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Strider (2-2, 2.35 ERA) faces the Nationals for the second time this season after allowing one run in 3 1/3 innings of relief on April 11.

Nationals: RHP Erick Fedde (4-4, 4.87 ERA) is 0-4 with a 10.80 ERA in eight games – seven starts – against the Braves.

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports