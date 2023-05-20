DENVER (KDVR) — This time last year, the Colorado Avalanche had Ball Arena to themselves after their roommates, the Denver Nuggets, were eliminated from the NBA playoffs in the first round.

But this year has flip-flopped for Colorado’s professional teams who call Ball Arena home. The Avalanche lost to the Seattle Kraken in seven games to end their NHL Stanley Cup playoff run in the first round. But the Nuggets’ postseason is thriving as Nikola Jokic and the team in blue and yellow battle for the Western Conference championship against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets started off in Denver for Games 1 and 2 which drew some familiar faces. Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was courtside for the Game 1 win.

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was at Game 2 along with Avs forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Andrew Cogliano.

MacKinnon, who had a career year finishing the season with 111 points, will be sticking with hockey as he missed a free throw in the Western Union First Shot Challenge before tipoff.

Avalanche defensemen Cale Makar and Devon Toews were spotted in the crowd at Game 5 of the semifinals against the Phoenix Suns.

The Nuggets are up 2-0 in the Western Conference Finals with Game 3 in LA on Saturday night.

If the best-of-seven series goes to a Game 5, it will be back in Denver on Wednesday. Let’s see if some Nuggets’ roomies show up.