Ball Arena approved to increase capacity to 10,500 fans for Avs, Nuggets playoffs

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will allow the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche to host more fans for the playoffs.

On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche announced the teams will be allowed to increase capacity to 10,500 at Ball Arena for the remaining playoff games.

The previously approved capacity was 7,750, which is 42.3% of overall venue capacity.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring additional fans into Ball Arena for the upcoming Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche playoff games,” said Matt Bell, KSE’s Vice President of Venue Booking. “We are very thankful for all of the support and collaboration from Governor Jared Polis and his team, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and his team, CDPHE, DDPHE, NHL and NBA as we continue our journey back to full capacity at Ball Arena. We will continue to work with them and ensure the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff and athletes remains our top priority as our venue capacity continues to be evaluated.”

Playoff ticket priority will be given to Avalanche and Nuggets ticket plan holders and partners.

