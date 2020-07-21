Avalanche center Nathan Mackinnon named finalist for NHL’s Hart Trophy

DENVER, COLORADO – MAY 02: Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche advances the puck against Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks in the second period during Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Pepsi Center on May 2, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan Mackinnon joins Leon Draisaitl and Artemi Panarin as the three finalists for the Hart Trophy the NHL announced on Tuesday.

Joe Sakic was the first Avalanche player to win the award in 2000-01, followed by Peter Forsberg in 2002-03. MacKinnon is a second time Hart finalist; he was the runner-up to 2017-18.

MacKinnon is also a finalist for the annual Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best blends ability, sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.