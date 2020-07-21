Avalanche center Nathan Mackinnon named finalist for NHL’s Hart Trophy

DENVER (KDVR) – The Colorado Avalanche’s Nathan Mackinnon joins Leon Draisaitl and Artemi Panarin as the three finalists for the Hart Trophy the NHL announced on Tuesday.
Joe Sakic was the first Avalanche player to win the award in 2000-01, followed by Peter Forsberg in 2002-03. MacKinnon is a second time Hart finalist; he was the runner-up to 2017-18.
MacKinnon is also a finalist for the annual Lady Byng Trophy, awarded to the NHL player who best blends ability, sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.