Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will not be playing in Tuesday’s game versus the Minnesota Wild.

MacKinnon left the last game against the Wild on Sunday during the second intermission when he sustained a lower-body injury.

Coach Jared Bednar said Tuesday MacKinnon is day-to-day with a lower bodily injury. He did not specify what the injury was.

The Wild defeated the Avalanche 4-3 in Sunday’s game.

