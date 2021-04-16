Aurora basketball standout drafted by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A former basketball star at Grandview High School is headed to the WNBA.
During Thursday night’s WNBA Draft – the New York Liberty selected Michaela Onyenwere with the sixth overall pick after she spent the past four years playing for UCLA.
Before heading to UCLA, Onyenwere put together a decorated career for Grandview. She helped the Wolves secure the 2017 5A state championship where they beat Lakewood High School during her senior campaign. She was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for three straight seasons and was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2017.
At UCLA – she finished her career with the fourth most-points in program history. After the 2020-21 season, she picked up AP All-American honors for the second straight season – becoming the first player in program history to receive AP All American accolades for two seasons. She also earned All-Pac-12 honors for the third season in a row.
“This is a special night for us”, said Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb. “To be able to add the talent that we did was both surprising and welcomed. Michaela Onyenwere is someone who fans will be proud to root for.”