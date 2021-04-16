Aurora basketball standout drafted by New York Liberty in WNBA Draft

UCLA forward Michaela Onyenwere scores against Wyoming during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Monday, March 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A former basketball star at Grandview High School is headed to the WNBA.

During Thursday night’s WNBA Draft – the New York Liberty selected Michaela Onyenwere with the sixth overall pick after she spent the past four years playing for UCLA.

So excited for this new opportunity in New York! Grateful for all of my family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone else who was supported me up to this point. Excited for this chapter! Let’s get it! @nyliberty🗽 #WNBA



*Cues Empire State of Mind* NOW WE’RE IN NEW YORKKKKK — michaela onyenwere 🤍 (@monyenwere_) April 16, 2021

Before heading to UCLA, Onyenwere put together a decorated career for Grandview. She helped the Wolves secure the 2017 5A state championship where they beat Lakewood High School during her senior campaign. She was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for three straight seasons and was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game in 2017.

Congratulations to Grandview Alum, Michaela Onyenwere. Michaela will get a chance to follow her professional basketball dreams, as she was selected No. 6 overall by the New York Liberty in Thursday’s WNBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/aOxeqtdxbJ — GrandviewHS (@Grandview_HS) April 16, 2021

At UCLA – she finished her career with the fourth most-points in program history. After the 2020-21 season, she picked up AP All-American honors for the second straight season – becoming the first player in program history to receive AP All American accolades for two seasons. She also earned All-Pac-12 honors for the third season in a row.

“This is a special night for us”, said Liberty General Manager Jonathan Kolb. “To be able to add the talent that we did was both surprising and welcomed. Michaela Onyenwere is someone who fans will be proud to root for.”

Big Wests Michaela Onyenwere, right, drives past Big Easts Rellah Boothe, during the first half of the McDonald’s All-American girls basketball game Wednesday, March 29, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)