BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Heavy snowfall from the night before led to the cancellation of a men’s World Cup downhill race on Friday in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

This marks the third speed-race postponement by weather this season after two downhills in the area of Zermatt, Switzerland, couldn’t be staged on Nov. 11 and 12 due to high wind.

The Beaver Creek crew is working to prepare the Birds of Prey course for another downhill race Saturday, provided the weather holds. There’s also a super-G event slated for Sunday.

At first, the race Friday was delayed so the crew could work on the hill. But the amount of snow, coupled with low visibility, led to the decision to cancel.

Switzerland’s Niels Hintermann watches as crews inspect the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Crews clear snow from the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

France’s Alexis Pinturault prepares to compete as crews inspect the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Germany’s Romed Baumann prepares to compete as crews inspect the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Racers prepare to compete as crews inspect the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

United States’ River Radamus, left, prepares to compete as crews inspect the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

United States’ River Radamus prepares to compete as crews inspect the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Crews clear snow from the course after competition was delayed during a men’s World Cup downhill skiing race Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Beaver Creek, Colo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The speed season for the men was slated to kick off in November at the Matterhorn mountain. But heavy snowfall and strong wind prevented the races. It marked the second straight year the sport’s newest venue struggled with weather on a course that starts in Switzerland and crosses the border to finish in Italy. It’s intended to be an early-season start for speed racers.

AP skiing: apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing