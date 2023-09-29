LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested on accusations of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, authorities said.

Vegas-area police arrested the 33-year-old edge rusher early Friday. He’s being held at the Clark County Detention Center with bail set at $15,000, according to online records.

He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Attorney Peter Christiansen in Las Vegas said he represents Jones. He declined to comment about Jones’ arrest.

There has been growing concern for Jones’ mental health due to peculiar behavior on social media. In one video, he spent about 25 minutes talking about a variety of topics before breaking down in tears when discussing Aaron Hernandez’s death, whom he referred to as “Chico.”

Monday, in a since-deleted post of a handwritten journal entry, he said he was taken to a hospital “against my will” by the Las Vegas Fire Department a week prior. He wrote that Las Vegas police were on hand when the firefighters arrived.

The Raiders said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the team is “hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs. He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment.”

Owner Mark Davis did not respond to a text request for comment.

During his Friday availability, coach Josh McDaniels declined comment when asked for an update on Jones, saying he “wasn’t up to speed on everything.” He said nothing has changed on the coaching staff’s end.

“I care for all of them,” McDaniels said of his players. “I think we all do. We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So, just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that.”

Jones has not played a game this season for the Raiders and is on the non-football illness list.

The 11-year veteran finished second on the team with both 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 15 games last season. He also tied for 11th with 38 tackles.

Jones is tied for 37th most all-time career sacks, at 112.

Associated Press reporter Ken Ritter contributed.