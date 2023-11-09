AKRON, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James’ path from basketball prodigy to NBA scoring champion is being memorialized where it began.

LeBron James’ Home Court, a museum dedicated to James and his many milestones, will open in Akron on Nov. 25.

A multimedia experience, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The museum is at House Three Thirty, a facility started by James’ foundation to serve the community where he was raised.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, so to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me,” James said. “I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years, and I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out.”

Among the items on display will be the all-white suit James wore at the 2003 NBA Draft, his jersey from the McDonald’s All-American game and an original backboard and rim from St. Vincent–St. Mary High School, where James first caught the attention of basketball fans as a teenager.

A four-time NBA champion, James, who turns 39 next month, is in his 21st season as a pro. Last year, he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leading scorer in league history.

