STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn star Paige Bueckers suggested Tuesday that she may return for another season if it means getting to play again with now-injured teammates, including Azzi Fudd and Aubrey Griffin.

Bueckers, the national player of the year as a freshman who missed much of the past two seasons with her own knee injuries, is expected to be a top pick in the WNBA draft should she choose not to return to school.

“It’s not about teams in the draft, who’s got what pick,” Bueckers said. “It’s all about me loving playing here, me loving my teammates and wanting to get more experiences and more time with them and more time in the program.”

Bueckers was responding to a question from The Associated Press about whether the ability to accomplish something with Fudd and Griffin could be a factor in her decision to stay in school or enter the draft.

“That’s, I think, the deciding factor,” she said. “Me just wanting to be here longer.”

Fudd, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in November, already has said she will be back next season. Griffin, a graduate student who suffered a knee injury in a win over Creighton last week, also has another year of eligibility remaining, should she wish to use it, coach Geno Auriemma confirmed Tuesday.

Griffin was undergoing more tests on her left knee, but Auriemma said he is not expecting good news.

UConn also lost expected starter Jana El Alfy to a preseason Achilles tendon injury, post player Ayanna Patterson to knee surgery last month and guard Caroline Ducharme to a concussion and neck issues. It’s not clear when or if Ducharme will return.

Auriemma said that because of those injuries, Bueckers has had to adjust her role and become a more vocal leader for the young Huskies, who are starting two freshmen.

“She’s probably one more college year away from really, really getting it,” he joked, pausing to give the television cameras a huge smile.

Bueckers has two more seasons of eligibility remaining after this one because of the coronavirus pandemic and the medical redshirt she took last season after suffering her second knee injury at UConn.

The No. 13 Huskies (12-3) host Providence (8-8) on Wednesday in Hartford.

