PHOENIX (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is the leading candidate to be the next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, a person familiar with the team’s decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed.

Steichen, who was one of three finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year, would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator before becoming Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018.

The Colts have been impressed by Steichen’s ability to help develop Jalen Hurts, who was a finalist for the AP NFL MVP and AP Offensive Player of the Year awards.

The Colts fired Reich in early November after a third straight loss and replaced him with Jeff Saturday on an interim basis. After winning his first game, Saturday and the Colts lost their last seven to finish 4-12-1.

Saturday, a former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons with the Colts, had been working as an ESPN analyst when the Colts brought him in to replace Reich.

Saturday was a candidate for Indianapolis’ permanent position. He was among those who got a second interview. Reich was hired last month as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Reich’s offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020 was Nick Sirianni, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in just his second season as a head coach.

