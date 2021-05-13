Volunteers needed! Find out how you can help the 2021 All-Star Game in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Sports Commission is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star game.

You may not be able to play ball, but you can play a part of the Holy Grail of professional baseball, the Major League Baseball All-Star Week.

“A real exciting time for Denver especially coming off last year,” said Denver Sports Commission Executive Director Matthew Payne.

There are all sorts of volunteers opportunities, Payne said.

“To put on all the events that are going to take place over those five days, we just need help and need bodies.”

A lot of bodies indeed, over 22,000 volunteers are needed to help in many areas like the Play Ball Park, pregame ceremonial rehearsals, even the new MLB Draft,

“For me I would like to be inside the Convention Center,” said Payne, who works closely with VisitDenver.

To become a volunteer, you have to register, pass a background check, and wait for your name to be called up to the big leagues. Registrations for All-Star Game volunteers is already open.

Remember, volunteers do not get paid in money, but in baseball memories.