UCHealth donates $100K to charity from Celebrity Softball Game

DENVER (KDVR) — It was the who’s who of sports and entertainment, in the Mile High City.

From Von Miller to Kane Brown, here to play in the Major League Baseball Celebrity Softball Game, at Coors Field, Sunday Afternoon.

It’s also an opportunity to help the state’s hungry population. UCHealth Hospital is teaming up with “Feeding Colorado.” Every time a celebrity hits a home run, money is donated to the charity.

“Over 20% more Coloradans are in danger of not having food they need,” says UCHealth’s Dr. Kyle Knierim. “That’s 700,000 Coloradans, 150,000 kids in the state, not having access to food they need.”

With four HRs in the game at $10,000 a pop, the charity earned $40,000. But UCHealth rounded it up to an even $100,000 donated.

If you are interested in donating, please visit: UCHealth.org/allstar.