Mickey Mantle card gets police escort through streets of Denver

All-Star Game

by: Jenny Ivy

Posted: / Updated:

The video above is courtesy of the Colorado Rockies.

DENVER (KDVR) – The most sought-after baseball card in the world is on display in Denver during MLB All-Star Week.

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which sold for a record-breaking $5.2 million in January, needed a police escort and an armored car through the streets of Denver Saturday morning to get to the Hall of Legends exhibit at the Rally Hotel.

The most-sought after baseball card in the world, a PSA gem mint 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card known as the Holy Grail of cards, is put on display in the Hall of Legends at the Rally Hotel as part of an exhibit of baseball memorabilia leading up to the playing of the Major League Baseball All Star Game on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Denver. The card, owned by Denver attorney Marshall Fogel, is on display for three days as part of the exhibit staged by History Colorado and the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The card, owned by Denver attorney Marshall Fogel, is on display for three days as part of the exhibit staged by History Colorado and the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

All-Star Game in Denver ⚾  WATCH ON FOX31
July 13 2021 05:30 pm

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories