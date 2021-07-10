Mickey Mantle card gets police escort through streets of Denver

The video above is courtesy of the Colorado Rockies.

DENVER (KDVR) – The most sought-after baseball card in the world is on display in Denver during MLB All-Star Week.

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, which sold for a record-breaking $5.2 million in January, needed a police escort and an armored car through the streets of Denver Saturday morning to get to the Hall of Legends exhibit at the Rally Hotel.

a PSA gem mint 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card known as the Holy Grail of cards

The card, owned by Denver attorney Marshall Fogel, is on display for three days as part of the exhibit staged by History Colorado and the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation.