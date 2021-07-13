Take a look inside the Denver hub monitoring the city during All-Star Week

DENVER (KDVR) — After police arrested four people for having a bundle of guns and drugs at a hotel near Coors Field, there was some angst surrounding security and the big game.

With eyes from around the nation on Denver, the city wants everyone to know they’re ready for anything.

“We have spent around 13 weeks planning, specifically for All-Star week and the game today,” said Loa Esquilin, public information officer for Denver’s Office of Emergency Management.

A little under three months is a short window of time for the city’s emergency operations center to get a plan in place, but the team says they’ve got it under control.

“We are used to planning on crunch time. Because if we think about the election, we will open for something like the election. A playoff game, we will be open for that. This one is just on a bigger scale. We have about 100,000 people visiting the city and county of Denver, on top of our residents,” Esquilin said.

Managing that many people is no small task. It requires collaboration from all city agencies.

The team is keeping an eye on everything from street closures to power outages, saying outside of the hotel incident on Friday, everything is going well.

“The coordination with RTD to make sure people are able to get public transportation, CDOT making sure the highways are OK and traffic is flowing great. It’s been amazing coordination, and so far, everything has gone smoothly,” Esquilin said.

She said Major League Baseball has been a great partner in getting everything ready in a short amount of time to make sure the city knocks it out the park as a host again.