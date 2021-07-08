RTD adds extra services for All-Star Weekend in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – As the city prepares for All-Star Weekend, RTD is increasing their services to help move people around.

RTD hasn’t released a formal schedule, however, extra trains, commuter and light rail, and busses will be added so people aren’t facing huge wait times and long lines.

Michael Ford, Chief Operating Officer with RTD, said they will also have RTD ambassadors at the Convention Center and Union Station to help customers navigate where they want to go.

Prepare for crowded rides, plan ahead, be patient and remember your mask.

Masks are still required on public transportation.

