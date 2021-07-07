Rockies’ legend Vinny Castilla can’t wait for All-Star Week

ARLINGTON, TX – MAY 7: Vinny Castilla #9 of the Colorado Rockies makes a bare hand catch throwing out Alex Rios #51 of the Texas Rangers on first base at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 7, 2014 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Rick Yeatts/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Rockies legend Vinny Castilla lives and breathes baseball.

“Baseball is my life. It’s my passion,” said the former third baseman as the countdown to the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field is just around the corner. “To be part of this experience and for it to be back in Colorado, I’m just very excited!”

A club original, fan favorite and overall good guy – the now 54-year-old special assistant to the Rockies can’t wait for the Midsummer Classic.

“Baseball has done so much for me,” recalled Castilla, who is still in awe thinking back to the 1998 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby that he participated in at Coors Field. “It still gives me goosebumps thinking about that experience.”

Castilla was selected as a reserve for the 1998 All-Star Game. He went 0-for-2 in the game and finished third in the Home Run Derby with 12 dingers.

This time around, Castilla will suit up in the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game following the Futures Game on July 11. He will serve as manager for the National League squad.

UCHealth will be donating $10,000 for every home run that is hit during the Celebrity Softball Game.

“I’m going to swing hard man!”