Road closures in effect for All-Star 5k

DENVER (KDVR) — A baseball-themed 5k for MLB fans is kicking off Saturday at Civic Center Park.

This is the 11th edition of the 5k during All-Star week and is just one of the many festivities happening leading up to Tuesday’s All-star Game.

The 2021 MLB All-Star 5k is set to start at 9 a.m. The event also includes a 1k family walk.

The cost is $25 dollars for kids and $40 for adults and seniors.

Each participant will get a free t-shirt and admission to a post-race after-party.

There will also be a few road closures along the route.

The course begins and ends at Denver’s Civic Center Park, taking participants around Capitol Hill, along Speer Blvd. and through the Golden Triangle.

At the finish line, mascots from around MLB will be cheering on runners.

All proceeds go to charity. UC Health and the MLB are giving the money to Feeding Colorado to fight hunger in the state.

Feeding Colorado, an association of the five Feeding America food banks in the state, provides meals to Coloradans in need through direct service programs and a network of Hunger Relief Partners.

“After the hardships of the pandemic that many families faced this past year, hunger has become a larger problem than ever,” said Kim Da Silva Feeding Colorado Board Member.