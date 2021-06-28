Road closures for Play Ball Park in downtown Denver begin Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — Downtown Denver road closures for Play Ball Park, an event that’s part of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week, begin Wednesday.

The full closures begin June 30 at 6:00 p.m. and run through July 16, Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Monday.

Full road closures:

14 th Street from Stout to Welton Streets

Welton Street from 12th to 14th Streets

Full road closures are shown in red, three adjacent stretches in yellow will be open for local access only.

Road closures for June 30 – July 16 (Credit: DOTI)

Play Ball Park opens July 9.

The All Star Game will be on FOX31 on Tuesday, July 13.

The last time the All Star Game was held in Denver was in 1998.