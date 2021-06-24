Rare memorabilia at McGregor Square for All-Star week

DENVER (KDVR) — A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, Hank Aaron’s bat and Larry Walker’s jersey from the 1998 All-Star Game are some of the baseball memorabilia available to view during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week.

The Hall of Legends exhibit also features the jersey Joe DiMaggio wore when he hit his last home run in the 1951 World Series and a program from Jackie Robinson’s Major League debut in 1947.

The exhibit will be up from July 10-18 at the Rally Hotel at McGregor Square.

Free baseball cards are available to all kids that attend the exhibit (while supplies last).

Advanced $10 tickets go on sale June 25, online or at the Rally Store (located at 20th and Wazee). The Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation, supporting underprivileged and at-risk youth, will receive all proceeds from the exhibit.

The Hall of Legends is presented by History Colorado and the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation. Private collector Marshall Fogel of Denver is lending the items in the exhibit.

The Mickey Mantle card will only be on view to the public through July 12, Hall of Legends will be closed on July 13 for private events.