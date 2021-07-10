PHOTOS: MLB All-Star Week in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) – MLB All-Star Week is in full swing in Denver.
The iconic baseball event is layered with activities ranging from a 5k on Saturday to the highly anticipated All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
Take a peek at the festivities below (have an MLB All-Star photo or video you’d like to send in? Click here to submit):
Play Ball Park
MLB All-Star 5K
MORE TO COME! Look for pics throughout the All-Star Week. Still ahead:
Sunday, July 11
- SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game
- MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
- MLB Draft
Monday, July 12
- Gatorade All-Star Workout Day
- T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Tuesday, July 13
- All-Star Red Carpet Show
- MLB All-Star Game (5:30 p.m.)