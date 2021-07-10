PHOTOS: MLB All-Star Week in Denver

A sign stands outside the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – MLB All-Star Week is in full swing in Denver.

The iconic baseball event is layered with activities ranging from a 5k on Saturday to the highly anticipated All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Take a peek at the festivities below (have an MLB All-Star photo or video you’d like to send in? Click here to submit):

Play Ball Park

A worker looks over the world’s largest baseball during a media tour at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Customized pairs of cleats displayed at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Images of players line the entry way during a media tour at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Photo credit: KDVR

Photo credit: KDVR

Eight-year-old Beckett Morris of Lee Summit, Mo., joins other visitors in coloring at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A replica of the Golden Glove award stands on display at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A boy connects for a hit at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A batter takes a swing at a pitch on the diamond during a media tour at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Finishing touches are applied on an exhibit highlighting women in baseball during a media tour at the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A sign stands outside the Play Ball Park exhibit at the Colorado Convention Center staged by Major League Baseball as part of the festivities leading up to the All Star Game Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Denver. The convention center has been turned into a paradise for baseball aficionados complete with batting cages, an onsite home run derby, items from the Hall of Fame and countless merchandise for sale for baseball fans from far and near at the store. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The most-sought after baseball card in the world, a PSA gem mint 10 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card known as the Holy Grail of cards, is put on display in the Hall of Legends at the Rally Hotel as part of an exhibit of baseball memorabilia leading up to the playing of the Major League Baseball All Star Game on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Denver. The card, owned by Denver attorney Marshall Fogel, is on display for three days as part of the exhibit staged by History Colorado and the Colorado Rockies Baseball Club Foundation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

MLB All-Star 5K

MORE TO COME! Look for pics throughout the All-Star Week. Still ahead:

Sunday, July 11

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

MLB Draft

Monday, July 12

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Tuesday, July 13

All-Star Red Carpet Show

MLB All-Star Game (5:30 p.m.)