DENVER (KDVR) — Flight restrictions are in place near Coors Field for the All-Star Game from 3 to 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued the temporary flight restrictions for a two-mile radius around Coors Field for security reasons.

Drone operators who violate the restrictions may be subject to security actions, including seizure or destruction of unmanned aircraft and criminal penalties.

Flight restrictions map (Credit: FAA)