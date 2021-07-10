Negro Leagues traveling art exhibit stops at McNichols Building

DENVER (KDVR) — Starting this weekend, you have the chance to check out a traveling art exhibit about the Negro Leagues. The “Shades of Greatness” exhibit from the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is now at the McNichols Civic Center Building.

“You’re going to learn about the history of the Negro Leagues through a congregation of tremendously talented artists,” Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri said.

The exhibit – that’s traveled the country since 2003 – features 35 pieces by 28 artists.

“The story of the Negro Leagues is one of those great American success stories and those stories have never been touted the way they should be,” Kendrick said.

Now, the exhibit is telling those stories in Denver and just in time for All-Star weekend. It’s free and will be at McNichols until September 7.

“We are a social justice and civil rights institution,” Kendrick said. “It’s just seen through the lens of baseball. But more importantly, it’s the triumph of that adversity.”