MLB Play Ball Park free tickets available now

DENVER (KDVR) – Free tickets for PLAY BALL PARK, MLB All-Star Week’s interactive festival, are now available.

The five-day family friendly interactive experience runs from July 9 through July 13 at the Colorado Convention Center.

The timed entry digital tickets are free and available on the MLB Ballpark app.

PLAY BALL PARK activities include:

• Play baseball and softball from morning until night

• Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on three indoor diamonds for all ages

• Participate in demonstrations, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians

• Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside legends of the game including Baseball Hall of Famers

• Compete with your friends and family in MLB The Show 21, the popular baseball video game

• Explore National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit history

• Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware

• Rob home runs, steal bases and create your own highlight-reel moments in various baseball dream scenarios