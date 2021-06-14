MLB Play Ball Park free tickets available now

DENVER (KDVR) – Free tickets for PLAY BALL PARK, MLB All-Star Week’s interactive festival, are now available.
The five-day family friendly interactive experience runs from July 9 through July 13 at the Colorado Convention Center.
The timed entry digital tickets are free and available on the MLB Ballpark app.
PLAY BALL PARK activities include:
• Play baseball and softball from morning until night
• Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on three indoor diamonds for all ages
• Participate in demonstrations, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians
• Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside legends of the game including Baseball Hall of Famers
• Compete with your friends and family in MLB The Show 21, the popular baseball video game
• Explore National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit history
• Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware
• Rob home runs, steal bases and create your own highlight-reel moments in various baseball dream scenarios