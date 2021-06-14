MLB Play Ball Park free tickets available now

Denver All-Star Game 2021

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) – Free tickets for PLAY BALL PARK, MLB All-Star Week’s interactive festival, are now available.

The five-day family friendly interactive experience runs from July 9 through July 13 at the Colorado Convention Center.

The timed entry digital tickets are free and available on the MLB Ballpark app.

PLAY BALL PARK activities include:
• Play baseball and softball from morning until night
• Play ball in batting cages, pitching tunnels and on three indoor diamonds for all ages
• Participate in demonstrations, drills and play with rising stars, former All-Stars, coaches and Olympians
• Fill your Instagram feed with pictures alongside legends of the game including Baseball Hall of Famers
• Compete with your friends and family in MLB The Show 21, the popular baseball video game
• Explore National Baseball Hall of Fame & Museum Exhibit history
• Snap pictures with the World Series Trophy and other MLB hardware
• Rob home runs, steal bases and create your own highlight-reel moments in various baseball dream scenarios

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories